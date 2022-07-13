Left Menu

Wait for 'Four More Shots Please!' is nearing its end! Deets inside

The third season of 'Four More Shots Please!' has been one of the most anticipated original series in the longest! With the show running high on anticipation from fans across the country, we have some more good news for followers of the show! Creator-Showrunner Rangita Pritish Nandy has wrapped the shoot of the last leg of the third season in Italy.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-07-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 17:31 IST
Wait for 'Four More Shots Please!' is nearing its end! Deets inside
Photo / Amazon Prime. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The third season of 'Four More Shots Please!' has been one of the most anticipated original series in the longest! With the show running high on anticipation from fans across the country, we have some more good news for followers of the show! Creator-Showrunner Rangita Pritish Nandy has wrapped the shoot of the last leg of the third season in Italy. This only means one thing; fans are closer to being treated to the third season of 'Four More Shots Please!' This season of the show has been shot extensively across South Mumbai, Punjab, and now the lakeside of Milan, Italy.

Speaking about this last leg of the shoot, Rangita said, "The fandom around Four More Shots Please has humbled and inspired us. Season 3 is by far, our most personal season of the show. You met the girls in season 1, you saw them struggle, falter and pick themselves and each other up in season 2, season 3 will bring you the closest you've ever been to them, to their core, to their sisterhood. This is a very, very special season for us. We shot through multiple lockdowns in the pandemic, braved a new way of working on set and off and it's just a pleasure to let every follower of the show know that we are at that last leg of bringing Anjana, Damini, Siddhi, and Umang right back into your lives and we couldn't be more excited to do so!" 'Four More Shots Please!' was renewed for Season 3 in May 2020, just days after the second season of the show was released. The show is available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime and stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, VJ Bani, and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles. It revolves around the life of four independent girls who happen to be friends. The show narrates the story of their hardships in life and also how they support each other in all circumstances. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022