Billie Eilish releases two new acoustic tracks under 'Guitar Songs' EP

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has released two new songs, titled 'TV' and 'The 30th', on streaming services under the umbrella title of 'Guitar Songs'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 09:52 IST
Billie Eilish (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has released two new songs, titled 'TV' and 'The 30th', on streaming services under the umbrella title of 'Guitar Songs'. According to Variety, 'TV' has already captured fans' attention after she premiered it live in the UK in June on her 'Happier Than Ever' tour, but 'The 30th' will come as new to all listeners.

"Finneas and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible," Eilish said in a statement, mentioning her producer/co-writer brother. She added, "So here they are! Performing 'TV' on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you."

'The 30th' describes in specific detail the aftermath of an accident involving someone close to the singer, and her relief that the loved one survived. 'TV', as fans know, leans more toward sociopolitical commentary. Its debut in performance last month came as a surprise since artists are increasingly reluctant to try out new material that will instantly land on YouTube, but as it turned out, her followers didn't have to wait long for an official release, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

