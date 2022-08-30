Left Menu

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tessa Thompson set to lead new sci-fi thriller 'Ash'

Hollywood stars Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are all set to headline the upcoming sci-fi thriller 'Ash', directed by Flying Lotus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 11:24 IST
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tessa Thompson set to lead new sci-fi thriller 'Ash'
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tessa Thompson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood stars Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are all set to headline the upcoming sci-fi thriller 'Ash', directed by Flying Lotus. According to Variety, in the fim, Thompson will portray a space station worker who wakes up on a distant planet to find her colleagues viciously killed, and then forced to work together with the man (Gordon-Levitt) sent to rescue her.

However, as their investigation into what happened sets in motion a terrifying chain of events, the rescuer begins to wonder how innocent she really is. Executive produced by Neill Blomkamp, 'Ash' is based on an original screenplay written by Jonni Remmler. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake also onboard as an executive producer. XYZ Films is financing and handling worldwide sales at next week's Toronto International Film Festival.

As per Variety, Flying Lotus will also compose an original score, with a production aiming to shoot in New Zealand next year. Also know as Steven Ellison, he is a genre-bending, Grammy Award-winning producer, composer, filmmaker and rapper. Flying Lotus founded Brainfeeder Records in 2008. Thompson, who is also a producer, recently starred as Valkyrie in Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder', which was released in theaters in July. She is a BAFTA-nominated actress for her role in Rebecca Hall's directorial debut 'Passing'.

Gordon-Levitt Is best known for roles in 'Inception', 'Looper', 'Don Jon' and '50/50'. He most recently starred in the new Showtime anthology series 'Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber' in which he playes Uber's Travis Kalanick. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022