Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tessa Thompson set to lead new sci-fi thriller 'Ash'

Hollywood stars Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are all set to headline the upcoming sci-fi thriller 'Ash', directed by Flying Lotus. According to Variety, in the fim, Thompson will portray a space station worker who wakes up on a distant planet to find her colleagues viciously killed, and then forced to work together with the man (Gordon-Levitt) sent to rescue her.

However, as their investigation into what happened sets in motion a terrifying chain of events, the rescuer begins to wonder how innocent she really is. Executive produced by Neill Blomkamp, 'Ash' is based on an original screenplay written by Jonni Remmler. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake also onboard as an executive producer. XYZ Films is financing and handling worldwide sales at next week's Toronto International Film Festival.

As per Variety, Flying Lotus will also compose an original score, with a production aiming to shoot in New Zealand next year. Also know as Steven Ellison, he is a genre-bending, Grammy Award-winning producer, composer, filmmaker and rapper. Flying Lotus founded Brainfeeder Records in 2008. Thompson, who is also a producer, recently starred as Valkyrie in Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder', which was released in theaters in July. She is a BAFTA-nominated actress for her role in Rebecca Hall's directorial debut 'Passing'.

Gordon-Levitt Is best known for roles in 'Inception', 'Looper', 'Don Jon' and '50/50'. He most recently starred in the new Showtime anthology series 'Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber' in which he playes Uber's Travis Kalanick. (ANI)

