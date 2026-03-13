Haryana Leverages AI for Tuberculosis Eradication

In a significant leap toward combating tuberculosis, Haryana has integrated three Artificial Intelligence-based tools to augment detection, treatment, and strategic planning across the state. This initiative is part of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, as announced by Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department.

These technological advancements involve a structured AI approach that focuses on screening, patient monitoring, and geographic prioritization within the TB program. Haryana launched two of these tools in February 2025, with the third already operational since April 2023. Developed alongside the Central TB Division, CATB, a mobile application, screens individuals based on cough analysis to detect presumptive TB cases quickly, even in internet-challenged areas.

The PATO tool helps identify high-risk patients early by analyzing data from the national Ni-kshay portal, ensuring better monitoring and reduced treatment dropout rates. Additionally, VM-TB utilizes AI-driven geospatial analytics to identify high-risk areas, aiding health authorities in targeted outreach. Misra emphasized Haryana's commitment to using technology for accessible and proactive TB care.

(With inputs from agencies.)