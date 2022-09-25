Left Menu

Author Tanvi Berwah debuts with South Asian-inspired YA fantasy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 13:20 IST
Author Tanvi Berwah debuts with South Asian-inspired YA fantasy
Touted to be perfect for the fans of popular book series ''The Hunger Games'' and ''These Violent Delights'', a new South Asian-inspired fantasy ''Monsters Born and Made'' is a gripping novel about the power of the elite, the price of glory, and one girl's chance to change it all.

The young adult fiction, published by Sourcebooks Fire, is written by debut author Tanvi Berwah.

It is a story of 16-year-old Koral and her older brother Emrik who risk their lives each day to capture the monstrous 'maristags' living in the black seas for the famed chariot race tournament.

''Thematically, 'Monsters Born and Made' is inspired by a lot of different things – my love of the ocean, our deteriorating natural world, rapidly increasing social inequalities, all of that sparked the idea of a broken, oceanic world,'' said the Delhi-based author.

''Literary works everywhere may have cosmetic differences in terms of form and structure but at the same time, our human values remain the same no matter our cultural differences,'' she added.

In an oceanic world swarming with vicious beasts, the 'Landers'― the ruling elite, have indentured Koral's family to provide the maristags for the race, a deadly chariot tournament reserved for the upper class.

When the last maristag of the year escapes and Koral has no new maristag to sell, her family's financial situation takes a turn for the worse and they can't afford medicine for her chronically ill little sister.

''Koral's only choice is to do what no one in the world has ever dared: cheat her way into the Glory Race. But every step of the way is unpredictable as Koral races against competitors -- including her ex-boyfriend -- who have trained for this their whole lives and who have no intention of letting a low-caste girl steal their glory,'' read the book's description.

''Monsters Born and Made'' is currently available for sale across offline and online stores.

