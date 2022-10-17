Left Menu

Cardi B reveals the gift Beyonce sent her as 30th birthday present

American rapper and songwriter Cardi B, who celebrated her 30th birthday last week, has revealed the gift that she received from Beyonce.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2022 07:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 07:26 IST
Cardi B and Beyonce (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American rapper and songwriter Cardi B, who celebrated her 30th birthday last week, has revealed the gift that she received from Beyonce. According to Billboard, taking to her Instagram stories Cardi B shared a look at some pretty flowers sent to her by the 'Black Parade' hitmaker, a few days after her October 11 birthday.

Along with the flowers, there was a card containing a sweet message inside, which Beyonce simply signed with 'B'. It read, "Cardi, Happy Birthday! I hope you had a beautiful day. All my love. God Bless, B." Cardi, who rang in her 30th on Tuesday night with a burlesque-themed party in Los Angeles, wrote, "B--!!! Thank you @beyonce."

Billboard reported that the rapper's birthday celebrations were attended by her husband Offset, who gifted his wife a rare Richard Mille watch, Tiffany Haddish, Chloe and Halle Bailey and Jamie Foxx among others. Last month, Beyonce sent Cardi a handwritten note across the top of a vinyl copy of her 'Renaissance' album. Cardi said she was going to preserve it "in a glass frame with laser beams on it."

"To: Cardi B. Hard-working, beautiful and talented queen, thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours. Respect, Beyonce," she wrote, as per Billboard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

