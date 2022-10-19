Kajal Aggarwal celebrates son Neil's 6-month birthday with a heartfelt post

Actor Kajal Aggarwal penned a long heartfelt post as her son Neil turned six months old on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted an adorable picture of Neil where he is hiding his face with his hands.

She wrote, "I can't believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or the profound change that has taken place in my life." "I've gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along. Ofcourse, balancing full time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging, I wouldn't want it any other way and I never imagined enjoying, so much, these fleeting moments of Babydom!" she added.

"You now roll on the floor, swinging left to right, tummy and back - it seemed to happen overnight. you've had your first cold, first bump on the head, first time in the pool, the ocean and you've started tasting foods. Your dad and I joke that you'll be going off to college next week because time is advancing so quickly. You've left the helpless newborn you were such a short time ago, behind already! I'm in awe of how you take in each little moment of life and often overwhelmed at the great responsibility God has blessed me with, being your mother! It's as they say, the most challenging and rewarding job I'll ever have. Happy half way to 1, my love, my baby Neil," she concluded. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj4-Hs0smxb/

Kajal got married to Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. The couple announced the news of Kajal's pregnancy in January 2022. After embracing motherhood, Kajal has been working on her comeback film, 'Indian 2' with Kamal Haasan. Apart from this, Kajal will also be seen in three Tamil films, 'Karungaapiyam', 'Ghosty', and 'Uma'. (ANI)

