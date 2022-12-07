Left Menu

"Comparisons begin at home": Tripti Dimri on actresses being pitted against each other

In a recent conversation with ANI, 'Qala' actor Tripti Dimri shared her stance against the ongoing comparisons between actresses in the film industry.

Actor Tripti Dimri has a strong opinion against comparison between actresses in the film industry. In a conversation with ANI, the 'Bulbbul' actor said, "I have seen many comparisons in the industry between actresses like 'Who wore it better' or 'Who did it better'".

"I think you start to compare yourself to others when someone else does it.....Comparisons begin at home, when your academic performance is compared to someone else's kid. And that's when you feel that you have to do better than someone," the 'Laila Majnu' actor added. The 28-year-old feels that comparison builds "unhealthy competition between children", which is carried till adulthood.

"You carry it till you grow up, and then you start comparing others yourself," she said in an interview with ANI. The actor recently appeared in the psychological drama "Qala" , opposite debutant Babil Khan.

"It was his first project and he faced the camera for the first time. Sometimes he takes extra pressure," Dimri told ANI. "But I think he has now learnt how to deal with it. He has found himself....... because now, when I have conversations with him, he is a different person than who he was when I met him for the first time. Very mature, very grown, very smart," she added.

Helmed by director Anvitaa Dutt, the film 'Qala' starred Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh in the lead roles. The film was produced by Karnesh Ssharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz. Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, Qala is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The film is about Qala's tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to.

The film was released on the streaming platform Netflix on December 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

