Haryana's Republic Day tableau to depict Lord Krishna's 'Virat Swaroop' form

In 2022, the festival was also celebrated in Canada.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 17:08 IST
Haryana's Republic Day tableau to depict Lord Krishna's 'Virat Swaroop' form
International Gita Mahotsav is the theme of Haryana's tableau for this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path and will depict a large ''Virat Swaroop'' statue of Lord Krishna as described in the Bhagavad Gita, an official said Sunday.

Amit Agrawal, the additional principal secretary to the chief minister, said the tableau will give the message of the Bhagavad Gita and will also meticulously showcase various scenes of the Mahabharata war.

Asserting that Kurukshetra, where according to scriptures the Mahabharata war was fought, is a renowned seat of culture and civilization, he said, ''Here, on the banks of the sacred Saraswati river the Vedas and Puranas were composed and compiled.'' ''About 5,159 years ago, on the first day of the Mahabharata war, the eternal message of the Bhagavad Gita was delivered,'' Agrawal was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The International Gita Mahotsav is held in Kurukshetra every year. Agrawal said it aims to spread the inspirational message of the Bhagavad Gita and enlighten the world with the message of peace, harmony and universal brotherhood.

In 2018, the Haryana Government decided to start celebrating International Gita Mahotsav in other countries too. The next year, for the first time, the festival was organized in Mauritius and London. In 2022, the festival was also celebrated in Canada.

Last year, Haryana's tableau at the Republic Day parade was themed on the achievements of the sportspersons hailing from the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

