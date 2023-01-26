Left Menu

Lord Krishna's 'Virat Swaroop', scene from Kurukshetra centrepiece of Haryana tableau

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 11:29 IST
Lord Krishna giving sermons to Arjuna in the battlefield of Kurukshetra and the deity's ''Virat Swaroop'' are the centrepiece of the 74th Republic Day tableau showcased by Haryana on the Kartavya Path.

The state's tableau, with its theme drawn from the epic Mahabharata and taking inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita, presents a huge model of a chariot pulled by four horses.

''The tableau showcases Lord Krishna serving as a charioteer to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra and offering him sermons. The front part of the tableau depicts Lord Krishna in his 'Virat Swaroop' form as he is displayed before Arjuna.

''The side panels of the trailer show scenes from the Mahabharata war,'' according to information shared by the defence ministry.

The tableau gives the message of the Bhagavad Gita and also meticulously showcases various scenes of the Mahabharata war, according to an official.

Asserting that Kurukshetra, where according to scriptures the Mahabharata war was fought, is a renowned seat of culture and civilisation, he said, ''Here, on the banks of the sacred Saraswati river the Vedas and Puranas were composed and compiled.'' The International Gita Mahotsav is held in Kurukshetra every year.

In 2018, the Haryana government had decided to start celebrating International Gita Mahotsav in other countries too. Next year, for the first time, the festival was organised in Mauritius and London. In 2022, the festival was celebrated in Canada.

Last year, Haryana's tableau at the Republic Day parade was themed on the achievements of sportspersons hailing from the state.

