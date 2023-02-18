Left Menu

Ana de Armas speaks about state of movie stardom, says "that mystery is gone"

Hollywood actor Ana de Armas, who recently portrayed Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde', seems to resonate with the sentiment that the term 'movie star' is dead.

ANI | Updated: 18-02-2023 05:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 05:00 IST
Ana de Armas speaks about state of movie stardom, says "that mystery is gone"
Ana de Armas (Image source: Ana de Armas' Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Ana de Armas, who recently portrayed Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde', seems to resonate with the sentiment that the term 'movie star' is dead. According to Variety, an American media company, the Oscar nominee was recently asked about the state of movie stardom by Vanity Fair as part of its 2023 Hollywood issue.

Answering this, she said that movie stars no longer exist for younger generations because of social media. "I feel like the new generations don't have that concept, because of social media," de Armas said. She continued, "There is so much information out there and oversharing. The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen. That mystery is gone. For the most part, we've done that to ourselves -- nobody's keeping anything from anyone anymore," reported Variety.

Stating that her social media footprint is limited to just Instagram, De Armas said, "I barely use it because I just feel like things are always wrong on social media... If it was up to me, I would delete Instagram right now, but I can't. I understand that I'm not just an actress. I have other brands that I'm working with and I have other commitments." "It's tricky because you feel the pressure to share some personal insight, or something about your private life, to keep people interested in you... You have to find a balance somehow, which I find very difficult," de Armas added, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023