Ana de Armas speaks about state of movie stardom, says "that mystery is gone"

Hollywood actor Ana de Armas, who recently portrayed Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde', seems to resonate with the sentiment that the term 'movie star' is dead. According to Variety, an American media company, the Oscar nominee was recently asked about the state of movie stardom by Vanity Fair as part of its 2023 Hollywood issue.

Answering this, she said that movie stars no longer exist for younger generations because of social media. "I feel like the new generations don't have that concept, because of social media," de Armas said. She continued, "There is so much information out there and oversharing. The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen. That mystery is gone. For the most part, we've done that to ourselves -- nobody's keeping anything from anyone anymore," reported Variety.

Stating that her social media footprint is limited to just Instagram, De Armas said, "I barely use it because I just feel like things are always wrong on social media... If it was up to me, I would delete Instagram right now, but I can't. I understand that I'm not just an actress. I have other brands that I'm working with and I have other commitments." "It's tricky because you feel the pressure to share some personal insight, or something about your private life, to keep people interested in you... You have to find a balance somehow, which I find very difficult," de Armas added, as per Variety. (ANI)

