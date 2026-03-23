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Delhi's Water Woes: Auditor's Report Highlights Serious Setbacks for Jal Board

The CAG report reveals a significant revenue loss of Rs 4,988 crore for the Delhi Jal Board due to Non-Revenue Water from 2017-2022. The audit also points out a lack of compliance with water quality standards, inadequate raw water sources, and management irregularities, raising concerns about Delhi's water supply sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:17 IST
Delhi's Water Woes: Auditor's Report Highlights Serious Setbacks for Jal Board
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The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report paints a grim picture of Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) financial and operational inefficiencies, citing a massive revenue loss of Rs 4,988 crore due to Non-Revenue Water (NRW) over five years.

The CAG's audit criticized DJB's failure to adhere to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms in water quality testing, exacerbated by insufficient staff and equipment. Additionally, the report highlighted issues with water treatment plants using banned Polyelectrolytes and a failure to meet the city's growing demand for raw water.

With transmission losses and inequitable water distribution plaguing the system, the report calls attention to irregularity in project execution and unaccounted funds, leaving questions about DJB's capability to manage the capital's water supply efficiently.

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