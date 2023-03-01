Feel like home in India, will definitely come back: Nigerian singer CKay of ‘Love Nwantiti’ fame

Left Menu

After his first and amazing visit to India, Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay the international music sensation behind the hit single Love Nwantiti said he would love to come back to the country which feels like home to him.Chukwuka Ekweani, better known by his stage name CKay, was in the country to participate at the recently concluded Vh1 Supersonic 2023 music festival here.It is amazing to be here in India.

After his first and “amazing” visit to India, Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay – the international music sensation behind the hit single “Love Nwantiti” – said he would love to come back to the country which feels like “home” to him.

Chukwuka Ekweani, better known by his stage name CKay, was in the country to participate at the recently concluded Vh1 Supersonic 2023 music festival here.

“It is amazing to be here (in India). It feels like home. The energy was great, the people are great, I am definitely coming back,” CKay told PTI in an interview.

“I haven’t explored anything. I want to see Indian architecture, I want to go to the beach. I just want to have a good time and experience India,” he added.

Asked what comes to his mind when asked about India, the record producer said: “Bollywood.” CKay further said he would love to collaborate with Indian film stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan if an opportunity arose.

“Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular Indian actors and Aishwarya Rai,” he added.

CKay, whose 2019 song ''Love Nwantiti'' went viral during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, believes social media plays a vital role today in popularising an artist or their song globally. “I don’t think virality is overnight. It looks like it is but it is not. It is a good thing because it helps great music to travel much faster,” he said. The eighth edition of Vh1 Supersonic 2023, which was held at Pune's Mahalakshmi Lawns from February 24 to 26, witnessed a star-studded line-up of artists also including Anne-Marie, Bill Brewster, Farhan Akhtar, DIVINE, and Prateek Kuhad.

