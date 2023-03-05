Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu inaugurates Sujanpur Holi festival in Hamirpur

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 05-03-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the four-day national-level Holi festival of Sujanpur Tira here on Sunday, officials said.

The chief minister also performed puja at the ancient Radhe Krishna temple and sought blessings for his family and the people of the state.

Sukhu also opened an exhibition set up by various government and private entrepreneurs, the officials said.

Cultural nights and urban pottery items by artists of Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh will be the highlight of the festival.

Showing keen interest in the exhibition, Sukhu urged the entrepreneurs and artists to work with more zeal to create and sell their products, officials said.

On this occasion, thousands of men, women and children had come from different parts of the three districts and took part in the celebrations. They enjoyed various delicacies and saw the exhibitions.

The Holi of Sujanpur Tira has been celebrated since ancient times. However, it became famous when Katoch rulers of the Kangra hills made this town their sub-capital and Raja Sansar Chand took over the reins of the kingdom.

In the early days, Raja Sansar Chand used to play Holi with his courtiers and their families and used to invite all of them to his forts, where a small tank was constructed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

