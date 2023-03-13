J'khand CM, Guv congratulate 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' teams

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday congratulated the teams of 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for winning Academy Awards this year in the best original song and best documentary short film categories respectively.

Soren in his Twitter post said, “My heartiest congratulations to the entire team of The Elephant Whisperers for winning the @The Academy Oscar for best documentary short film and the entire team of RRR for winning the Oscar for ‘Naatu Naatu’ as best original score. Your laurels have made the entire country proud.” Radhakrishanan congratulated the 'RRR' team.

Radhakrishnan tweeted, “Proud moment for India. My heartiest congratulations to team @RRRMovie. Jai Hind!” The 95th Academy Awards were declared earlier in the day.

