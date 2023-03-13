J'khand CM, Guv congratulate 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' teams
Your laurels have made the entire country proud. Radhakrishanan congratulated the RRR team.Radhakrishnan tweeted, Proud moment for India. My heartiest congratulations to team RRRMovie. Jai Hind The 95th Academy Awards were declared earlier in the day.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday congratulated the teams of 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for winning Academy Awards this year in the best original song and best documentary short film categories respectively.
Soren in his Twitter post said, “My heartiest congratulations to the entire team of The Elephant Whisperers for winning the @The Academy Oscar for best documentary short film and the entire team of RRR for winning the Oscar for ‘Naatu Naatu’ as best original score. Your laurels have made the entire country proud.” Radhakrishanan congratulated the 'RRR' team.
Radhakrishnan tweeted, “Proud moment for India. My heartiest congratulations to team @RRRMovie. Jai Hind!” The 95th Academy Awards were declared earlier in the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India U-17 football team loses 1-3 to Qatar
Indian junior women's hockey team beats South Africa 'A' 4-0
Sharma, Ahlawat sign off tied 13th, Siem pip Paul to lift Indian Open trophy
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month
Irani Cup: Mayank Agarwal to lead Rest of India, injury rules out Sarfaraz