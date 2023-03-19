Left Menu

Plea against upcoming movie 'Adipurush' dismissed as withdrawn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 18:07 IST
Plea against upcoming movie 'Adipurush' dismissed as withdrawn

A Delhi court has ''dismissed as withdrawn'' a plea seeking an injunction against the upcoming movie ''Adipurush''.

Additional Senior Civil Judge Abhishek Kumar heard the arguments on behalf of the plaintiff, advocate Raj Gaurav, on the maintainability of the civil suit seeking an injunction at the pre-summons stage.

''The matter is listed for remaining arguments on behalf of the plaintiff.... However, at this stage, the plaintiff has submitted that he may be allowed to withdraw the case as the release of the movie has been postponed and it has come to his knowledge that the filmmakers are planning to make certain alterations and changes in the movie,'' the judge said in an order passed on Saturday.

''In view of the statement, the present suit is dismissed as withdrawn," the judge added.

The petitioner claimed that the film, starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, hurts the sentiments of Hindus by unwarranted and inaccurate depiction of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in its promotional video, and sought an ad interim stay on the movie in its present form along with a permanent injunction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023