Left Menu

'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' raises close to Rs 13 crore in opening weekend

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 12:23 IST
'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' raises close to Rs 13 crore in opening weekend
  • Country:
  • India

Rani Mukerji-starrer ''Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'' has earned Rs 12.68 crore in worldwide gross box office collection in the first week of its release, the makers said Monday.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film revolves around Debika (Mukerji), an immigrant mother who is engaged in a long-drawn legal battle with a country over her children's custody.

Emmay Entertainment, the production house behind ''Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'', shared the box office update on its official Twitter page.

''A Shubho Shubho weekend for us at the box office, thanks to your love! #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway in cinemas, book your tickets now,'' the banner said in the post, showing Rs 12.68 crore in worldwide gross box office collection of the movie.

Also starring Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, and Neena Gupta, ''Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'' released on March 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023