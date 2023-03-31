Left Menu

UK china maker rolls out souvenirs for king's May coronation

With just five weeks before King Charles IIIs coronation, a British manufacturer of fine bone china is busy making God Save The King commemorative plates and mugs for the historic occasion.

PTI | Stoke-On-Trent | Updated: 31-03-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 15:19 IST
UK china maker rolls out souvenirs for king's May coronation
King Charles - III Image Credit: ANI

With just five weeks before King Charles III's coronation, a British manufacturer of fine bone china is busy making “God Save The King” commemorative plates and mugs for the historic occasion. Craftspeople at the Duchess China factory in the central England city of Stoke-on-Trent painted delicate gold edges on more teacups and saucers Thursday to make sure there are enough to meet the expected demand for royal souvenirs. When Charles is crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6, the ceremony will be the U.K.'s first coronation since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the subject of the same ritual just shy of 70 years earlier. He inherited the throne when Elizabeth died in September.

Duchess China started producing china tableware in 1888. Its range of commemorative china features the Union Jack colours of red, white and blue, and come emblazoned with the words “God Save the King.” The manufacturer said the design was inspired by china produced in the 1930s for the coronation of King George VI, Charles' grandfather. “We've had (orders) as far afield as New Zealand and over the other side, America. It's really reassuring that the royal family are so well liked in all these different countries,” Jason Simms, the company's managing director, said. Simms said Duchess China has struggled in recent years, partly because of Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic. He hopes the coronation will restore some of the luster by showcasing Britain's ceramics industry and skilled craftspeople. “We are using this as a real chance to get across a great British product out into a public domain across the globe,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global
4
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023