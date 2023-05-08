Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan surprises fans at Jalsa after he 'warning' them not to visit bungalow on Sunday

Big B looked super cool in a white kurta pyjama that he paired with a cool printed colourful jacket.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 13:27 IST
Amitabh Bachchan surprises fans at Jalsa after he 'warning' them not to visit bungalow on Sunday
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Big B's blog). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Despite advising fans that he might not be able to keep his routine 'meet and greet' with them, megastar Amitabh Bachchan eventually turned up for his Sunday ritual. Taking to blog, Big B dropped several images from the occasion.

Take a look "The Sunday by the Gate had seemed uncertain but .. my Director was generous to the cause and worked in a manner that made it possible for me to rush back in time to greet and savour the love of the dedicated Ef and the well wishers ...," he wrote on his blog.

Big B looked super cool in a white kurta pyjama that he paired with a cool printed colourful jacket. On May 6, Big B informed his fans that he may skip the Sunday ritual.

"Going certainly not for the GATE at JALSA tomorrow, for .. there is work on location which can only be given permission for on a Sunday .. There shall be effort of course to return in time for the 5:45 pm at Jalsa .. but there could be a delay or a non appearance .. so a warning in advance to keep away," he had posted. Meanwhile, on the film front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Project K', which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Big B will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
2
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023