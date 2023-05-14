Left Menu

MoS L Murugan to lead Indian delegation to Cannes Film Festival

The Manipur State Film Development Society got the film restored through the Film Heritage Foundation Prasad Film Labs, an official said.The eclectic bouquet of Indian films being screened in the segments of both Festival de Cannes marche du Films, underlines that the Indian cinema has truly come of age, the official added.A series of interactive sessions organised throughout the festival at India Pavilion will showcase the country as a Complete Filming Destination.The She Shines Contribution of Women in Cinema will highlight the presence of women in filmmaking.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 15:45 IST
MoS L Murugan to lead Indian delegation to Cannes Film Festival
Union Minister Dr L Murugan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will lead the Indian delegation to the Cannes International Film Festival, where Anurag Kashyap's crime drama ''Kennedy'' and FTII alumnus Yudhajit Basu's ''Nehemich'' will be showcased in the official section.

Manipuri Director Aribam Syam Sharma's ''Ishanou'' will be showcased in the Cannes Classics section of the festival, which opens on May 16 in the resort town on the French Riviera.

Murugan is set to walk the red-carpet at the festival along with Oscar awardee Guneet Mongia of ''The Elephant Whisperers'' fame and actors Manushi Chillar, Esha Gupta and Kangabam Tomba, according to an official statement.

The India Pavilion has been conceptualised and designed by the Ahmedabad-based National Institute of Design with the theme – ''Showcasing India's Creative Economy'' to the global community.

The pavilion design has been inspired by the Saraswati Yantra, the abstract representation of Goddess Saraswati, keeper of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom and learning, the statement read.

The colours of the pavilion draw inspiration from the India's national flag – saffron, white, and green, and blue.

The Indian Pavilion will provide a platform to the Indian film community to sign distribution deals, greenlight scripts, crack production collaborations and simply network with the world's major entertainment and media players.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will address the inaugural session through a video message to showcase India as a global hub for content creation at the 76th edition of Cannes's festival.

Kanu Behl's ''Agra'' will be have its world premiere at Cannes, at the Directors' Fortnight.

Anurag Kashyap's ''Kennedy'' is being screened in Midnight Screenings while ''Nehemich'' will be showcased in the 'La Cinef' section of the festival de Cannes.

A restored Manipuri film ''Ishanhou'', will be showcased in the 'Classics' section. The movie was previously played in the festival's ''Un Certain Regard'' section in 1991 and its film reels were preserved by the National Film Archive of India. The Manipur State Film Development Society got the film restored through the Film Heritage Foundation & Prasad Film Labs, an official said.

The eclectic bouquet of Indian films being screened in the segments of both Festival de Cannes & marche du Films, underlines that the Indian cinema has truly come of age, the official added.

A series of interactive sessions organised throughout the festival at India Pavilion will showcase the country as a Complete Filming Destination.

The ''She Shines: Contribution of Women in Cinema'' will highlight the presence of women in filmmaking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023