Left Menu

Singer Papon discharged from Mumbai hospital

Singer Papon, who was admitted to a hospital here due to a stomach ailment last week, on Sunday thanked his fans for their wishes and said he is doing much better now.The 47-year-old singer, whose real name is Angarag Mahanta, is reportedly on his way to the UK with his family.Papon shared a health update with his followers on Instagram.The show must go on

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 16:20 IST
Singer Papon discharged from Mumbai hospital
Singer Papon Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Singer Papon, who was admitted to a hospital here due to a stomach ailment last week, on Sunday thanked his fans for their wishes and said he is doing ''much better now''.

The 47-year-old singer, whose real name is Angarag Mahanta, is reportedly on his way to the UK with his family.

Papon shared a health update with his followers on Instagram.

''The show must go on! Thank you everyone for your wishes for my recovery! Feel blessed by all the love sent to me!! Love back to you all. ''I am much better now and headed straight to the airport! Don't worry 'DAAL KHICHADI' from home is traveling with me!'' he captioned a selfie from the plane.

Papon is known for songs such as ''Jiyein Kyun'' (''Dum Maaro Dum''), ''Kyon Na Hum Tum'' (''Barfi!''), and ''Moh Moh Ke Dhaage'' (''Dum Laga Ke Haisha'').

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023