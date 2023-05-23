Rajinikanth emotionally recalls actor Sarath Babu's 'quit smoking' advice to him

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday paid rich tributes to his deceased actor-friend Sarath Babu and recalled the latter's advice to him to quit smoking, saying the late veteran would even snatch away the stub and put it out if he saw him smoking.

Sarath Babu, 71, died on Monday in a Hyderabad hospital while undergoing treatment for multiple organ failure. His mortal remains were later brought here and he was cremated at a city crematorium. Mindful of his friend's views, he would not smoke in front of Sarath Babu, Rajinikanth said after paying tributes to the mortal remains of the actor here.

The veteran said he knew Sarath Babu even before becoming an actor and that they were good friends. The late actor was a very good human being, good friend and always had a smile on his face.

''I have never seen him getting serious or angry. You all know that all the films I acted with him are very big hits -- Mullum Malarum, Muthu, Annamalai and Velaikkaran. He had great love and affection for me...he would always regret about me smoking, will ask me to quit it for a long life. If he would see me smoking, he would snatch the cigarette and put it out. So, I won't smoke before him,'' Rajinikanth told reporters.

However, indicating that Sarath Babu gave an exception to this, the top star recalled how the former calmed him down by getting a cigarette when an important scene in 'Annamalai' did not materialise as desired.

''In Annamalai, there is this important scene of challenging (Rajinikanth taking on Sarath Babu after their friendship turns sour) and took lot of retakes as the emotions did not come out properly. He got me a cigarette and after that I felt relaxed and the take was approved. He always advised me about good health but he is no more now,'' Rajinikanth reminisced.

A number of Tamil cinema personalities including actors Surya, Karthi, Parthiban and Suhasini paid tributes to Sarath Babu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)