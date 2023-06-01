Left Menu

Lord Rama belongs to everyone, Chhattisgarh played role in his character building: CM Baghel

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:20 IST
Lord Rama belongs to everyone, Chhattisgarh played role in his character building: CM Baghel
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said Lord Rama spent 10 of the 14 years of his exile in the present-day Chhattisgarh and during his banishment, he faced extreme hardships and difficulties, but never lost sight of his moral values and dignity.

The time the widely revered Hindu God spent in forests played an important role in his journey to become 'Maryada Purushottam' (one who is epitome of ethical perfection and righteousness), and in this way, Chhattisgarh also played a part in his character building, the CM said.

Lord Rama belongs to everyone, he said while addressing the inaugural function of the three-day 'National Ramayana Festival' organized at the historic Ramleela Maidan in Raigarh city.

Speaking further, Baghel maintained Chhattisgarh is the state of Mata Kaushalya (Lord Rama's mother) and Mata Shabri (a tribal devotee of the deity). This is the land of tribals and forest-dwellers who have been living here for centuries.

''When Shri Ram was supposed to be crowned as a king, he had to go into exile. During his exile, Shri Ram met Nishadraj (a tribal king), Shabri Mata and several sages and ascetics. We, in Chhattisgarh, relate to both 'Vanvasi Ram' as well as 'Kaushalya's Ram'. As Chhattisgarh is the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, Shri Ram is considered as 'bhanja' (nephew) in Chhattisgarh,'' said the chief minister.

The Congress CM, who faces Assembly elections later this year, said for the first time in the country, a Ramayana festival was being organized officially at the national-level in the state.

Although it is a national event, teams from countries like Cambodia and Indonesia are also participating in the grand cultural programme, giving it an international flavour, Baghel maintained.

He said the story of Shri Ram is deeply enshrined in people's hearts.

''Our day starts with 'Ram-Ram' and ends with 'Ram-Ram'. Each and every village of our state has its own Ramleela mandali (troupe). We feel a deep affinity with Shri Ram because Shri Ram belongs to everyone, he belongs to Nishadraj, he belongs to Shabri,'' said the CM.

Baghel said Lord Rama spent most of his exile period with forest-dwellers. ''We find an account of his connection with nature and forest-dwellers in the Ramayana,'' he said.

Baghel said he has written a letter to Chief Ministers of states which house pilgrimage sites and requested them to provide land for accommodation for pilgrims from Chhattisgarh.

''We have requested for two acres of land in these states so as to build proper facilities for pilgrims from Chhattisgarh to stay there. In addition, we are developing our pilgrimage sites and providing better facilities for pilgrims coming from other states,'' he said.

On the occasion, collective recitation of Hanuman Chalisa was organized. Bhajan singer Dilip Shadangi led the recitation while the Chief Minister and thousands of spectators joined in. As many as 270 artists from 12 states and also overseas are participating in the three-day programme. These include 70 artists from Chhattisgarh and 27 from abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023