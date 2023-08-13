Left Menu

AP Dhillon steals Delhites’ hearts with his surprise performance

Singer AP Dhillon (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Saturday night turned out to be special for Delhites as Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon enthralled them with a surprise rocking performance. Dhillon along with his close collaborator Shinda Kahlon visited one of the famous restaurants in the national capital last night and left everyone in awe with their brief singing session.

From 'Dil Nu' to 'Excuses', Dhillon crooned his several blockbusters and made Delhiwalas groove to his tunes. "Thank you guys for your love. You all are crazy," Dhillon said before exiting the venue.

The 'Brown Munde' fame hitmaker also expressed his excitement about his upcoming docuseries titled 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind'. Jay Ahmed has directed the docuseries, which will release on Prime Video India on August 18.

The synopsis of the docuseries states, "In AP Dhillon First of a Kind, the secretive global superstar and the small, close team behind his massive success finally tell their story. Featuring unseen personal footage and unique behind-the-scenes access, AP takes us on a journey from his early days in a small village in Punjab and tells us his incredible plan to change the music industry and inspire a nation." AP is also currently being appreciated for his latest song 'With You', which features actor Banita Sandhu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

