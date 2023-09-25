Longines Unveils its Mini Dolcevita Collection in New York City Jennifer Lawrence Headlines the Star-studded Launch

On the 22nd of September, Swiss watch brand Longines celebrated the launch of its elegant new Mini DolceVita collection at New York City's Gotham Hall. Appropriately, the evening's theme was the Italian sweet life (la dolce vita), which Longines offered in appealing contrast in the heart of "the city that never sleeps". Longines Ambassador of Elegance Jennifer Lawrence, along with other celebrities, added to the event's allure. Longines CEO Matthias Breschan took the stage and welcomed Longines Ambassador of Elegance, Suzy, the award-winning South Korean superstar. He then presented the Mini DolceVita collection and introduced the new campaign film which was produced in New York City and features Jennifer Lawrence. Matthias Breschan said, "The Mini DolceVita is a powerful expression of quiet luxury and contemporary elegance. These stunning jewel watches are not only built on a rich heritage, they are also contemporary models for dynamic, spirited women, such as our guests of honour tonight." The Longines CEO then invited Jennifer Lawrence to join him on stage. The American film legend talked about the qualities that draw her to the brand and particularly to the new Mini DolceVita and said, "I'm thrilled to present the mini dolce vita piece tonight alongside the Longines team." Elegance in the smallest detail The Mini DolceVita is a resolutely contemporary jewel watch that expresses quiet luxury and timeless style in every detail. With a reduced profile, pure softened lines, and a choice of a newly-designed stainless steel bracelet or a leather strap in a colour that matches the dial, it is as trendy as it is elegant. The Mini DolceVita has an impressive lineage: it was inspired by a Longines legend created in 1927 and, of course, the original DolceVita family from 1997. That collection triggered the slogan "Elegance is an attitude", and the Mini DolceVita updates the story for a whole new generation. The Mini DolceVita watches have been created in an impressive range of colour options and configurations. The new references feature 21.50mm x 29mm stainless steel cases and are available with or without diamond settings. About Longines Longines has been based at Saint-Imier in Switzerland since 1832. Its watchmaking expertise reflects a strong devotion to tradition, elegance and performance. With many years of experience as a timekeeper for world championships in sport and as a partner of international sports federations, Longines has forged solid and lasting links with the world of sport over the years. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of the Swatch Group Ltd, the world's leading manufacturer of horological products. The brand with the winged hourglass as its emblem has outlets in over 150 countries.

