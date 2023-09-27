Left Menu

Jill Biden unveils dedicated showcase of art by military children in the White House East Wing

As visitors enjoy The Military Childrens Corner, I hope they also take a moment to reflect on the service and sacrifice of our military families. The initial display, located along the East Colonnade, features work by 11 artists, ranging in age from 8-19 and living at U.S. military installations in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Missouri and Japan.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2023 00:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 00:29 IST
Jill Biden unveils dedicated showcase of art by military children in the White House East Wing
  • Country:
  • United States

Visitors to the White House have something new to feast their eyes on, and perhaps learn from, too. Jill Biden unveiled a new display, The Military Children's Corner, in the East Wing hallway on Tuesday, featuring artwork by children from military families. It is part of her White House initiative, called Joining Forces, to support military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.

The White House said the first lady hopes it will help the public learn about the 4 million kids whose parents are active-duty service members, National Guard or reservists, or veterans. The first lady was one of those kids; she's the daughter of a Navy signalman. Two of her grandchildren also were tied to the military through their father, Beau, who served in the Delaware Army National Guard. He died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46. "They may not wear a uniform, but they serve our country, too," Biden said in a written statement, adding that art by the military children she has met in recent years was like a "window into their own lives." "Inspired by their stories of kindness, ingenuity and strength, I wanted to bring their art and talents to the White House," she said. "As visitors enjoy The Military Children's Corner, I hope they also take a moment to reflect on the service and sacrifice of our military families." The initial display, located along the East Colonnade, features work by 11 artists, ranging in age from 8-19 and living at U.S. military installations in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Missouri and Japan. It is among the first displays that tourists and other visitors entering the White House through the East Wing entrance will see. The artwork will be updated quarterly.

The display also features art by Rosita, of Sesame Street, whose father, Ricardo, is a veteran who uses a wheelchair after he was injured during military service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023