TMC condemns BJP leader's alleged remarks on Mamata Banerjee

The TMC on Wednesday condemned a BJP leader's alleged objectionable remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her participation in festivities with actor Salman Khan at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) and characterised it as indicative of a regressive attitude of the saffron camp.

During the inauguration of 29th Kolkata International Film Festival on Tuesday, Banerjee was seen moving a step or two alongside Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt, and Anil Kapoor as they enthusiastically grooved to the rhythm of the KIFF theme song.

''The remarks reflect the regressive attitude of the BJP. The deplorable remarks by the BJP leader are a stark reflection of their backward and archaic mindset, which is struggling to tolerate the power and growth of the only woman CM in India. We condemn such despicable and outrageous behaviour,'' said state minister Shashi Panja during a press conference, where she, along with her cabinet colleague Chandrima Bhattacharya, played a video clip of the BJP leader's alleged comments.

The party also shared the video clip on its social media handle 'X'.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip.

''BJP's shallow mindset is now exposed before the nation. Such kind of remarks against a woman chief minister is not only deplorable but also unacceptable. What is the harm if our CM sings a song or shakes a leg during a film festival programme? It was Salman Khan and others who had specially requested Mamata Banerjee to join them while a piece of music was being played and they were dancing,'' added Bhattacharya.

She highlighted that the chief minister, despite having a leg injury, joined the eminent personalities after they requested her, and criticised the BJP leader's remarks as demeaning and inappropriate for addressing a chief minister.

Meanwhile, Banerjee, when approached by reporters at Bagdogra airport, chose not to comment on the alleged remarks, saying, ''I don't know how to dance. I dance with tribals to support them. They (Bollywood actors) pulled my hand and asked me to join, so I obliged. We respect Bollywood so this is just a step, nothing else, but it's good to meet everybody.'' Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, also posted the video clip on his 'X' account, expressing dismay that the chief minister was celebrating while the state faced a significant financial burden.

''It is really heart-wrenching to see that the chief minister is enjoying a festival when the state is reeling under tremendous financial burden & limitless corruption,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)