Left Menu

Chanel's Manchester fashion show draws celebrities and protesters

Chanel on Friday will release a film for the collection by Sofia Coppola featuring images by British photographer Jamie Hawkesworth and music by New Order. Manchester's link to fashion dates to the 18th century when it was the centre of Britain's textiles industry.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 02:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 02:47 IST
Chanel's Manchester fashion show draws celebrities and protesters

French luxury label Chanel took its annual Metiers d'Art runway show to a rainy northern England street late Thursday where an international fashion crowd viewed a special collection highlighting the brand's craftwork.

Guests including actors Tilda Swinton, Hugh Grant and Kristen Stewart, model Alexa Chung and British rapper Aitch gathered on a stretch of Manchester's Thomas Street under a transparent canopy, where they snacked on mulled cider and mini cheese toasties as pro-Palestinian protesters chanted. Music soon drowned out the protest chants and models with 1960s inspired hairdos marched down the pavement in girly renditions of the label's signature tweed ensembles in bright pink, orange and green, with low-heeled Mary Jane shoes.

The annual event showcases lace, embroidery and other crafts produced at Chanel's complex of speciality workshops on the northern outskirts of Paris. Chanel on Friday will release a film for the collection by Sofia Coppola featuring images by British photographer Jamie Hawkesworth and music by New Order.

Manchester's link to fashion dates to the 18th century when it was the centre of Britain's textiles industry. The city is known for its contributions to British pop culture, sports and fashion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023