Bengali film hit pair Prosenjit-Rituparna to turn up in their 50th movie

Marking a defining moment in their careers spanning over decades, Bengali film industry superhero Prosenjit Chatterjee has been paired opposite Rituparna Sengupta in their 50th movie together - 'Ajogya' (incompetent) directed by Kaushik Ganguly.

Both actors said they are upbeat about the narrative of the film and how their characters shaped up, but they are not ready to speak about the storyline.

''This is the 50th film where we have worked. It required a filmmaker of Kaushik Ganguly's calibre. I am sure the storyline will be liked by the audience and the film will do well at the box office,'' Chatterjee told PTI after the first poster of 'Ajogya' was unveiled on Thursday.

At least six of the films directed by Ganguly won national awards.

''We cannot speak about the storyline (of 'Ajogya') but definitely the audiences will love the chemistry among us again. They will not feel let down,'' said Sengupta who won the best actress national award for 'Dahan' (Crossfire, 1998), a movie directed by Rituparno Ghosh.

Sengupta had earlier been paired with Chatterjee in 'Praktan' (Former) by Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay and Nandita Roy in 2016 – a good 15 years after working together in a string of potboilers in the 1990s-early 2000 – including the blockbuster 'Sasurbari Zindabad' (Long Live In-laws, 2000).

Their first film together was 'Nagpanchami' which was released in 1994.

After 'Praktan', the duo appeared in 'Dristikone' (Point of View) by Ganguly in 2018.

After making 'Dristikone', Ganguly had told PTI that in his film, the pair does not carry the superstar's baggage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)