Prabhas wishes "the most beautiful Deepika Padukone" on her birthday

Part 1-Ceasefire' actor took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of Deepika.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 12:22 IST
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
It's Deepika Padukone's birthday today and Prabhas extended warm wishes to her. The 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' actor took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of Deepika.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful @Deepikapadukone! May your year be as stunning as you are! #Kalki2898AD" Notably, Prabhas and Deepika will be seen together in 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

The film is set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024. It is expected to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacular set in the future. The grand unveiling of 'Kalki 2898 AD' took place at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where the film captivated audiences with its visionary concept and strong visuals. The new title perfectly encapsulates the essence of the film, generating curiosity and excitement among fans and cinephiles worldwide.

The one-minute-sixteen-second teaser showcased a world set in the future and a few glimpses of Deepika, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, the birthday girl will also be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

She also has 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and 'Singham Again' in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

