Left Menu

Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan join 'White Lotus' season three

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-01-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 11:39 IST
Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan join 'White Lotus' season three
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The third season of HBO's dark comedy series ''White Lotus'' will feature actors Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs and Michelle Monaghan.

The three actors have joined the cast of the Mike White-created series along with Dom Hetrakul, Parker Posey and Tayme Thapthimthong.

Each season of the show revolves around the dynamics between the guests and employees of a fictional resort chain, called White Lotus.

The first season of the show, which aired on HBO in 2021, was set in Hawaii, while the second season was shot in Sicily and debuted in 2022.

Natasha Rothwell, who featured as spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the first season, will reprise the character in the third chapter.

''The series will begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property,'' HBO said in a press release.

''We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike’s creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the 'White Lotus','' said Janet Graham Borba, Executive Vice President of Production, HBO & Max.

White serves as the writer and director of ''White Lotus''. He also executive produces the series along with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
3
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024