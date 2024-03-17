Gurdas Maan visits Sidhu Moose Wala's home after family welcomes baby boy

Famous Punjabi singer, Gurdas Maan, recently visited the residence of the late Sidhu Moose Wala to extend congratulations to his parents following the birth of a baby boy on Sunday, nearly two years after the singer was killed in Punjab. While speaking to the media, Maan said, "Today is a significant day filled with joy. The family is overjoyed. Sidhu Moose Wala's parents have found solace in this child to carry on."

"I pray to God that the parents and the child always remain healthy. Sidhu's fans are also very happy today," he added. Moosewala's father posted on his Facebook official page, saying they were blessed with the younger brother of Moosewala.

"We are thankful to Sidhu's fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead that there are so many rumours going around about the family, that they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all," his post shared on Facebook read. Earlier, Balkaur Singh had denied the reports of his wife's pregnancy at the age of 58 and even requested everyone not to believe rumours.

According to media reports, Moosewala's mother underwent in vitro-fertilisation therapy (IVF) to conceive the baby. Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa.

The assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals. Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last Assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. (ANI)

