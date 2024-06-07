Asia's First Female Loco Pilot to Attend Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

In a notable development, Surekha Yadav, Asia's first female loco pilot, is set to attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony for his third term as India's Prime Minister. The ceremony will be held on June 9 in New Delhi.

A Central Railway official confirmed that Yadav, who pilots the Vande Bharat train between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Solapur, is among ten loco pilots invited to the high-profile event. Yadav made history in 1988 by becoming India's first female train driver.

Hailing from Satara in Maharashtra, she continues to break barriers as the first woman loco pilot of the semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express, earning numerous state and national accolades throughout her illustrious career.

