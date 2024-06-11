New Faces Join Academy Board for a Diverse Future

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences welcomed new faces to its board of governors, marking a step towards greater diversity within the organization. Newly-elected members include fresh voices like director Patricia Cardoso and seasoned veterans such as Rita Wilson, Warner Bros.' co-chair and CEO Pam Abdy, and composer Lesley Barber.

First-time members joining the board include production designer K.K. Barrett and producer Jennifer Fox, who will now collaborate with notable figures like Ava DuVernay, Lou Diamond Phillips, Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Reitman, Ruth E. Carter, and Jason Blum. With this election, the representation of underrepresented racial or ethnic groups on the board increased from 25% to 27%, while female representation remained steady at 53%.

The board's responsibilities include overseeing strategic and financial matters, and voting on policies such as memberships and awards. A significant recent decision was to introduce an award for casting directors for films released from 2025 onwards. Additionally, the board selects recipients for honorary Oscars at the annual Governors Awards. Following a successful Oscars ceremony with increased viewership, the Academy announced a $500 million fundraising campaign to support its global initiatives leading up to its 100th anniversary in 2028.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)