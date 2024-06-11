Left Menu

New Faces Join Academy Board for a Diverse Future

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences elected new members to its board of governors, enhancing diversity. Newcomers like Patricia Cardoso and veterans such as Rita Wilson will influence strategic decisions, financial matters, and awards. Female representation remains at 53%, with an increase in underrepresented racial or ethnic groups to 27%.

PTI | Oslo | Updated: 11-06-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 00:45 IST
New Faces Join Academy Board for a Diverse Future
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Norway

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences welcomed new faces to its board of governors, marking a step towards greater diversity within the organization. Newly-elected members include fresh voices like director Patricia Cardoso and seasoned veterans such as Rita Wilson, Warner Bros.' co-chair and CEO Pam Abdy, and composer Lesley Barber.

First-time members joining the board include production designer K.K. Barrett and producer Jennifer Fox, who will now collaborate with notable figures like Ava DuVernay, Lou Diamond Phillips, Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Reitman, Ruth E. Carter, and Jason Blum. With this election, the representation of underrepresented racial or ethnic groups on the board increased from 25% to 27%, while female representation remained steady at 53%.

The board's responsibilities include overseeing strategic and financial matters, and voting on policies such as memberships and awards. A significant recent decision was to introduce an award for casting directors for films released from 2025 onwards. Additionally, the board selects recipients for honorary Oscars at the annual Governors Awards. Following a successful Oscars ceremony with increased viewership, the Academy announced a $500 million fundraising campaign to support its global initiatives leading up to its 100th anniversary in 2028.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024