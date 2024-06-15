Starvation and Sorrow: Gaza's Eid al-Adha Amidst Ongoing War
This year's Eid al-Adha in Gaza is marked by war, hunger, and devastation. Eight months of conflict between Israel and Hamas have left families in makeshift tents without meat, money, or hope. Humanitarian aid is scarce, and the upcoming festival feels distant amid widespread despair.
Last summer, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip celebrated Eid al-Adha with family feasts, shared meat, and gifts for children. These joyous festivities sharply contrast with this year's grim reality.
After eight months of devastating war between Israel and Hamas, many families are now subsisting on canned food in stifling tents. The local markets are bereft of meat and livestock, and the funds for holiday treats or presents are nonexistent — replaced instead by war, hunger, and misery with no end in sight.
Nadia Hamouda, who lost her daughter in the conflict and now lives in a tent in Deir al-Balah, says, "There is no Eid this year." Her voice echoes the despair of many who mourn their losses and the life they once had. Gaza, already impoverished and isolated before the war, faces an even more desperate situation now.
