Left Menu

Starvation and Sorrow: Gaza's Eid al-Adha Amidst Ongoing War

This year's Eid al-Adha in Gaza is marked by war, hunger, and devastation. Eight months of conflict between Israel and Hamas have left families in makeshift tents without meat, money, or hope. Humanitarian aid is scarce, and the upcoming festival feels distant amid widespread despair.

PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 10:54 IST
Starvation and Sorrow: Gaza's Eid al-Adha Amidst Ongoing War
AI Generated Representative Image

Last summer, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip celebrated Eid al-Adha with family feasts, shared meat, and gifts for children. These joyous festivities sharply contrast with this year's grim reality.

After eight months of devastating war between Israel and Hamas, many families are now subsisting on canned food in stifling tents. The local markets are bereft of meat and livestock, and the funds for holiday treats or presents are nonexistent — replaced instead by war, hunger, and misery with no end in sight.

Nadia Hamouda, who lost her daughter in the conflict and now lives in a tent in Deir al-Balah, says, "There is no Eid this year." Her voice echoes the despair of many who mourn their losses and the life they once had. Gaza, already impoverished and isolated before the war, faces an even more desperate situation now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024