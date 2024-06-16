Diddy’s Key to NYC Returned Amid Scandal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has returned his key to New York City following a request from Mayor Eric Adams, prompted by a video showing the music mogul attacking R&B singer Cassie. According to officials, the key was sent back on June 10.

In a letter to Combs, Adams expressed being 'deeply disturbed' by the attack and stated his unity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence. The mayor rescinded the key by sending letters to Combs' offices in New York and California.

Combs' career has been overshadowed by numerous sexual abuse allegations and a federal criminal sex-trafficking investigation. Recently, video footage aired by CNN showed Combs attacking Cassie in 2016. Following the incident, institutions like Howard University have rescinded honors previously awarded to him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)