Left Menu

John Herdman Defends Legacy Amid Drone-Spying Scandal

John Herdman, former coach of Canada's soccer teams, defends his career after an admonishment linked to a drone-spying scandal. Despite resigning from Toronto FC, he remains proud of his achievements with Canada Soccer. The inquiry found misconduct, yet Herdman maintains focus on his coaching journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:07 IST
John Herdman Defends Legacy Amid Drone-Spying Scandal

John Herdman, former coach of Canada's national men's and women's soccer teams, has defended his professional legacy following a written reprimand linked to a drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This development follows an investigation conducted by an independent committee on behalf of Canada Soccer.

Herdman, renowned for his integrity and transparency, stated that he cooperated fully with the disciplinary proceedings, including presenting a thorough and transparent case to the committee. Despite the challenges faced, Herdman remains proud of his contributions to Canada Soccer.

The investigation found Herdman involved in conducting unauthorized surveillance of opponents. While he received a formal admonishment for misconduct, Herdman expressed his commitment to continue his coaching career, focusing on mentoring and developing teams to their fullest potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025