John Herdman Defends Legacy Amid Drone-Spying Scandal

John Herdman, former coach of Canada's national men's and women's soccer teams, has defended his professional legacy following a written reprimand linked to a drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This development follows an investigation conducted by an independent committee on behalf of Canada Soccer.

Herdman, renowned for his integrity and transparency, stated that he cooperated fully with the disciplinary proceedings, including presenting a thorough and transparent case to the committee. Despite the challenges faced, Herdman remains proud of his contributions to Canada Soccer.

The investigation found Herdman involved in conducting unauthorized surveillance of opponents. While he received a formal admonishment for misconduct, Herdman expressed his commitment to continue his coaching career, focusing on mentoring and developing teams to their fullest potential.

