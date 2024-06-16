Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Leaders Unite in Greetings for Bakrid Celebration

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, and other leaders extended festive greetings on Bakrid. They emphasized Islamic teachings and human values in their messages. Leaders across parties highlighted themes of charity, sacrifice, love, and humanitarian values during the festival celebrations.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-06-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 19:28 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday conveyed their heartfelt greetings to the people for Bakrid, set to be celebrated on June 17.

In his message, Stalin lauded the teachings of Islam and Prophet Mohammed, extending his warm wishes to Muslims on the festive occasion. Palaniswami, the opposition leader, reminisced about Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail in adherence to God's command, urging people to promote humanitarian values. Similarly, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam praised the principles of Islam, advocating for dedication towards human welfare.

Other political figures, including PMK Founder S Ramadoss, underscored the festival's themes of sacrifice, charity, and love in their greetings. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran also joined in, marking Bakrid as a celebration of humanitarianism and harmony.

