Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf's Fiery Altercation Over Family Taunts Goes Viral
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf found himself embroiled in controversy after a video of his verbal altercation with a group of men went viral. The incident occurred post-Pakistan's T20 World Cup exit, following which Rauf faced taunts about his family's involvement. He warned he will 'not hesitate to respond' to family insults.
Pakistan's pace bowler Haris Rauf has landed in the midst of a controversy following the emergence of a viral video showcasing his heated exchange with a group of men. This incident unfolded after Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup held in the USA and West Indies.
The video displays Rauf, accompanied by his wife, encountering a group who began taunting him about the team's poor performance. It escalated when they involved his family, leading to the cricketer losing his temper and confronting them. A frustrated Rauf, despite his wife's attempts to calm him, rushed towards the group, only to be stopped by one of the men.
Addressing the controversy on social media platform X, Rauf stated, 'As public figures, feedback is unavoidable. However, when insults extend to my family, I will not hold back in my responses.' He emphasized the importance of respect for families irrespective of one's profession. Despite the turmoil, Pakistan managed to restore some pride by securing a victory against Ireland, although their group stage elimination was already decided due to rain impacting the USA-Ireland match.
