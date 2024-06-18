Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates Landmark Keezhadi Excavation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin officially launched the tenth edition of the Keezhadi excavation project and its adjoining sites. The archaeological undertaking spans multiple phases and districts, bringing to light Tamil heritage from prehistoric to historic times.

The initiative aims to delve deep into the state's rich cultural history, starting with Keezhadi in Sivaganga district, expanding to Thirumalapuram in Tenkasi, Chennanur in Krishnagiri, Konkalnagar in Tiruppur, Marungur in Cuddalore, Keelnamandi in Tiruvannamalai, and Porpanaikottai in Pudukottai.

The excavations have created a significant impact not only among archaeologists but also among Tamils globally. Evidence indicates that Tamils of the sixth century were highly advanced and that iron was first introduced to the region 4,200 years ago. Efforts continue to address cultural and chronological gaps in Tamil Nadu's illustrious history.

