Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates Landmark Keezhadi Excavation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the tenth phase of excavation at Keezhadi and surrounding areas. These digs are set to reveal aspects of Tamil heritage from prehistoric to historic periods, reaffirming the ancient advancements of Tamils and the early introduction of iron to the region.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:11 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates Landmark Keezhadi Excavation
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin officially launched the tenth edition of the Keezhadi excavation project and its adjoining sites. The archaeological undertaking spans multiple phases and districts, bringing to light Tamil heritage from prehistoric to historic times.

The initiative aims to delve deep into the state's rich cultural history, starting with Keezhadi in Sivaganga district, expanding to Thirumalapuram in Tenkasi, Chennanur in Krishnagiri, Konkalnagar in Tiruppur, Marungur in Cuddalore, Keelnamandi in Tiruvannamalai, and Porpanaikottai in Pudukottai.

The excavations have created a significant impact not only among archaeologists but also among Tamils globally. Evidence indicates that Tamils of the sixth century were highly advanced and that iron was first introduced to the region 4,200 years ago. Efforts continue to address cultural and chronological gaps in Tamil Nadu's illustrious history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024