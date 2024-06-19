Accessibility Issues at Isa Khan Tomb: Officials Notified

The Office of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has formally alerted the Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) regarding the lack of accessibility at the historic Isa Khan Tomb for those with mobility challenges.

This directive follows media exposure of the difficulties faced by disabled individuals in accessing the site in Delhi. The Chief Commissioner has instructed the Ministry of Culture and ASI to provide feedback on the issue within 30 days, warning that non-compliance may lead to unilateral resolution.

The notification references Sections 75 and 77 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, underscoring the necessity for accessible design. It reiterates the legal requirement for equal access, inclusion, and accommodation per the Act.

