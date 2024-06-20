Zoya Unveils Exquisite Diamond Boutique in Kala Ghoda
Noel Tata and Ajoy Chawla inaugurated Zoya's 10th diamond boutique at the iconic Brady House in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. The new boutique boasts a fusion of Indo-Saracenic architecture and modern design, offering a personalized and artistic jewellery shopping experience that celebrates Indian craftsmanship and luxury.
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Noel Tata, Vice Chairman of Titan Company Limited, and Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan's Jewellery Division, have unveiled Zoya's latest diamond boutique at Mumbai's historic Kala Ghoda district. This marks the brand's 10th boutique across the nation, situated in the landmark Brady House.
The new boutique reinvents the jewellery shopping experience, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. Fusing grand Indo-Saracenic architecture with contemporary interiors, the boutique presents a bright and airy atmosphere complemented by high ceilings, large windows, and intricate design details.
Highlighting the bespoke service, the boutique features private zones for customized jewellery creation with master designers, enhanced by a private lounge for intimate consultations. Zoya continues to set new standards in fine jewellery with its latest venture at Kala Ghoda.
