Zoya Unveils Exquisite Diamond Boutique in Kala Ghoda

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Noel Tata, Vice Chairman of Titan Company Limited, and Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan's Jewellery Division, have unveiled Zoya's latest diamond boutique at Mumbai's historic Kala Ghoda district. This marks the brand's 10th boutique across the nation, situated in the landmark Brady House.

The new boutique reinvents the jewellery shopping experience, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. Fusing grand Indo-Saracenic architecture with contemporary interiors, the boutique presents a bright and airy atmosphere complemented by high ceilings, large windows, and intricate design details.

Highlighting the bespoke service, the boutique features private zones for customized jewellery creation with master designers, enhanced by a private lounge for intimate consultations. Zoya continues to set new standards in fine jewellery with its latest venture at Kala Ghoda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)