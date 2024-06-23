Left Menu

Veteran Journalist B Muralidhar Reddy Passes Away at 64

Veteran journalist B Muralidhar Reddy, known for his extensive work at The Hindu, passed away at the age of 64. He died at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after struggling with motor neurone disease. Reddy is survived by his wife Aparna Srivastava and son Manan.

Veteran journalist B Muralidhar Reddy, a stalwart of The Hindu, breathed his last at 64.

He passed away on Saturday night at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital following a brief illness.

Reddy, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) three months ago, leaves behind his wife Aparna Srivastava and son Manan.

Throughout his illustrious career, Reddy covered several significant beats including politics, and served as the newspaper's correspondent in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

As his condition deteriorated, Reddy was placed on a ventilator a month ago and slipped into a coma following a cardiac arrest two weeks before his passing.

