Navigating Audit Heritage: CAG Museum Inaugurated

Girish Chandra Murmu, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, inaugurated the 'Chadwick House Navigating Audit Heritage' Museum in Shimla. The museum, highlighting the history and contributions of the CAG, features various exhibits and galleries showcasing India's auditing history. Chadwick House, historically significant, is now open to the public.

In a ceremonious event on Monday, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Girish Chandra Murmu, inaugurated the 'Chadwick House Navigating Audit Heritage' Museum. Located in Shimla, this museum stands as a testament to the rich history and achievements of the institution of CAG.

Historical Chadwick House witnessed significant moments including Mahatma Gandhi's stay during his 1946 Shimla visit. Post-independence, it served as a training school for the Indian Audit and Accounts Service until it fell into neglect, nearly facing demolition in 2018.

Intervention by the Supreme Audit Institution of India saved the building, leading to a memorandum of understanding with Prasar Bharati in December 2020, and the subsequent establishment of the museum. Murmu emphasized the museum's role in inspiring future generations of auditors and underscored its importance as a pillar of good governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

