Suspension of Adi Kailash and Om Parvat Pilgrimages Due to Monsoon Fears
Pilgrimages to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh will be suspended from June 25 due to potential monsoon disruption. Bookings will resume in September. The sites gained attention after Prime Minister Modi's October visit. The yatras began on May 13 with 600 devotees participating.
Pilgrimages to the revered sites of Adi Kailash and Om Parvat in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district will be put on hold temporarily starting June 25, an official announced on Monday.
The decision stems from concerns that monsoon rains may cause interruptions at these elevated locations, stated Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam official LM Tiwari. The yatras are slated to resume bookings in September. Last October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jolingkong, which provides a picturesque view of Adi Kailash, brought significant attention to the site.
The current pilgrimage season began on May 13, drawing approximately 600 devotees.
