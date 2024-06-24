Haryana CM Seeks Guest House in Ayodhya, Pays Tribute to Lord Ram

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid homage at the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, signaling his commitment to embody the virtues of Ram Rajya. Accompanying him were Haryana Assembly Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta, 13 ministers, and as many MLAs.

Chief Minister Saini expressed his admiration, stating, "Had 'darshan' of the unmatched beauty of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya." He added, "Lord Ram stands for dignity and morality. I will remain engaged in serving the people of Haryana with the ideals, dignity, and virtues of Ram Rajya. We have received this resolution and blessings only by the grace of Ram Lalla."

Saini also revealed plans to approach the Uttar Pradesh government for the establishment of a guest house in Ayodhya, under Governor Yogi Adityanath's scheme. He announced that the Haryana government would apply for land to cater to devotees, especially under the Chief Minister Teerth Darshan Scheme, which provides free pilgrimage for senior citizens above 60 years of age with an annual income below Rs 1.80 lakh.

