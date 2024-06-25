Global Literary Award Launched by Jeffrey Archer and Amish Tripathi
Bestselling authors Jeffrey Archer and Amish Tripathi have collaborated with the India Global Forum to launch a USD 25,000 literary award aimed at promoting contemporary Indian fiction. The IGF Archer-Amish Award, announced in London, seeks to recognize storytelling that significantly contributes to the narrative of India.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Bestselling authors Jeffrey Archer and Amish Tripathi have partnered with the UK-headquartered India Global Forum (IGF) to introduce a new USD 25,000 literary award. This initiative aims to nurture talent in contemporary Indian fiction and celebrate storytelling that significantly contributes to the India narrative.
Announced on Monday during the inaugural day of the week-long forum in London, the IGF Archer-Amish Award for Literature will open for nominations later this year. The award criteria and jury will be announced in due course, with the prize winner set to be declared at the next IGF London summit in 2025.
"Awards are very important because they give recognition, and they allow someone who has slaved night and day to achieve something to realise they're not on their own," said Lord Archer, the prolific British author known for 'Kane and Abel' and 'The Clifton Chronicles'.
Amish Tripathi, celebrated for his works based on Hindu mythology, added that the award aims to encourage storytelling itself, setting it apart from other awards that may prioritize language over narrative.
The winning author will also gain exposure across IGF platforms, extending their reach to a global audience.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
