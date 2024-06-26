Left Menu

Kamakhya Temple Reopens Amid Ambubachi Mela Celebrations

The Kamakhya Temple reopened after being closed for four days due to the Ambubachi Mela, which marks the menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya. Over 25 lakh devotees attended the event with extensive security arrangements in place.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-06-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 11:47 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The famed Kamakhya Temple, closed for the past four days for the annual Ambubachi Mela, reopened on Wednesday to throngs of devotees eager to visit the seat of the Shakti cult.

Officials say the temple doors were symbolically kept closed, as it is believed that during this period, Goddess Kamakhya undergoes her menstrual cycle. Rituals marking the reopening were performed on Wednesday night, and the shrine opened to the public on Thursday morning.

This year's Ambubachi Mela commenced on June 22 with extensive security measures. Officials report that more than 25 lakh people have attended since the fair began, making this a significant event in the state's tourism calendar. Authorities set up facilities to accommodate thousands of visitors and deployed numerous security personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

