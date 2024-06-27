Boney Kapoor Partners With Bhutani Infra for Noida International Film City

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Bhutani Infra-backed firm Bayview Projects signed a pivotal concession agreement with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Thursday for the development of Noida International Film City. The first phase is projected to be completed by 2027.

In the presence of YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh and Additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia, Kapoor and Ashish Bhutani formalized the partnership at YEIDA's Greater Noida office. The initial focus will be on constructing film-related amenities and a film institute over the next three years, with an allocated budget of Rs 1,510 crore.

This ambitious public-private partnership project, to be built on a 1,000-acre tract in Sector 21 along Yamuna Expressway, is expected to set a global benchmark and generate 10,000 jobs. Bayview Projects secured the bid on January 31 by offering an 18% revenue share to the Uttar Pradesh government.

