Kalki 2898 AD: A Spectacular Sci-Fi Blockbuster Dominates Global Box Office

Indian cinema witnesses a potential resurgence with 'Kalki 2898 AD', a sci-fi-meets-mythology blockbuster. Opening day worldwide earnings are projected to surpass Rs 200 crore, driven by stellar performances from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. High ticket pre-sales and positive reviews forecast a monumental success.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:17 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The stakes are high for the Indian movie industry, with 'Kalki 2898 AD' poised to cross Rs 200 crore globally on its opening day, say trade experts.

Featuring an all-star cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the film is set to break records, with Sacnilk reporting over USD 4 million in its North America premiere alone. A blend of mythology and sci-fi, directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' could be the most expensive Indian film ever made.

With more than 1.5 million tickets sold on BookMyShow, the film shows remarkable geographic reach. Trade analyst Girish Wankhede predicts it will be a big lifesaver for the industry, bringing in Rs 100-110 crore in opening day collections across India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

